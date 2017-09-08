Odell Beckham Questionable, Keenan Robinson Out for Cowboys Game

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

INJURY UPDATE…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) is officially listed as “questionable” for the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) will not play in the game.

“(Beckham) is in there getting treatment,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “We will see how he responds. He is going to do all of his work with the training staff today and we’ll see how he responds tomorrow. We have a chance for a launch day tomorrow.”

Fullback Shane Smith (quad), wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), and cornerback Michael Hunter (concussion) are all “probable.”

NEW YORK GIANTS TEAM CAPTAINS NAMED…

The New York Giants have voted for quarterback Eli Manning (offense), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (defense), and long-snapper Zak DeOssie (special teams) to be team captains for the 2017 NFL season. The same trio of players served as team captains in 2016.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday night.