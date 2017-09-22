B.J. Goodson and Bobby Hart Out Against Eagles; Janoris Jenkins Questionable

LAST WEEK OF THE BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!

INJURY UPDATE…

Right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), and linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin) have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is “questionable” for the game.

“We’ll take a look to see how (Jenkins) does tomorrow,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “We’ll have a quick practice tomorrow and if he is able to do anything and have some productivity, we’ll take a look at him on game day.”

“It’s noticeably improved over the last week,” Jenkins said. “I got better, I’ve been getting better, just got to continue to go to treatment and see how it plays out.”

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle), tight end Evan Engram (concussion), linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) are unofficially “probable.”

“(Robinson) is able to practice and he is cleared to play,” said McAdoo.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

Ross Cockrell is getting up to speed fast with Giants | 4 downs by Dan Duggan for NJ.com

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.