Orleans Darkwa, Brett Jones, Olivier Vernon, and Jonathan Casillas Questionable

INJURY UPDATE…

Running back Orleans Darkwa (back), offensive lineman Brett Jones (hip), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (ankle/wrist) are officially “questionable” for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Running back Shane Vereen (calf), right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) are unofficially “probable” for the game.

SHANE SMITH SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

Rookie fullback Shane Smith, who was waived by the Giants on Thursday, has been signed to the Practice Squad.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday afternoon.