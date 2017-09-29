Orleans Darkwa, Brett Jones, Olivier Vernon, and Jonathan Casillas Questionable

2 DAYS LEFT IN THE BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…
Please help to support BigBlueInteractive.com (BBI)! Entering our 23rd year of covering the New York Giants, we rely on our annual contribution campaign to supplement our advertising in order to keep the site in operation. For details, please check out our Contribution page. Thank you!!!
INJURY UPDATE…
Running back Orleans Darkwa (back), offensive lineman Brett Jones (hip), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (ankle/wrist) are officially “questionable” for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Running back Shane Vereen (calf), right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) are unofficially “probable” for the game.
SHANE SMITH SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD…
Rookie fullback Shane Smith, who was waived by the Giants on Thursday, has been signed to the Practice Squad.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Ben McAdoo Press Conference (Video)
- Ben McAdoo Giants.com Q&A
- Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti, Jr. (Video)
- Safeties Coach David Merritt (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
ARTICLES…
- Are Giants giving up on fruitless quest for ‘heavy-handed’ offense? by James Kratch for NJ.com
- This could be the week D.J. Fluker, Andrew Adams break into Giants lineup by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Rookie could be the cure for what ails Giants running game by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Where is Rhett Ellison? Giants TE reacts to surprisingly small role after 3 games by James Kratch for NJ.com
- It’s time for Giants CB Eli Apple to play like a top 10 pick by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday afternoon.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.