Paul Perkins and Weston Richburg Out; Both Defensive Ends Questionable

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs) and center Weston Richburg (concussion) have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Offensive guard John Jerry (hamstring), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), and defensive end Avery Moss (shoulder) are officially “questionable” for the game.

“Just the back of (Jerry’s) hamstring tightened up on him a little bit yesterday at practice,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo.

“We will take a look at (Pierre-Paul) in practice tomorrow and see how it goes,” said McAdoo.

Running back Orleans Darkwa (back), wide receiver Odell Beckham (finger/ankle), wide receiver Brandon Marshall (toe), and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) are unofficially “probable” for the game.

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.