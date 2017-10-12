DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE SUSPENDED “INDEFINITELY”; DONTE DEAYON PROMOTED…

Following up on yesterday’s story of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DRC) being suspended by the New York Giants, the team has announced that Rodgers-Cromartie will be suspended without pay “indefinitely” for “violation of team rules.” DRC met with Head Coach Ben McAdoo on Thursday, was informed of his suspension, and was officially placed on the Reserve/Suspended List.

“It was a private conversation that will remain private,” said McAdoo.



Under the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Rodgers-Cromartie can only be suspended up to four games. DRC will lose $410,588 per week that he is suspended. Suspended players must stay away from team facilities during the suspension.

According to media reports, Rodgers-Cromartie is in hot water for leaving last Friday’s team recovery session, the sidelines during Sunday’s Giants-Chargers game, and the team facility on Tuesday – all without permission.

To fill DRC’s roster spot, the Giants signed cornerback Donte Deayon from the team’s Practice Squad. The team also signed cornerback Brandon Dixon to the Practice Squad.

The Giants originally signed Deayon as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft. He was added to the Practice Squad in September 2016 and placed on the Practice Squad/Injured Reserve in October 2016 with an unknown injury.

Dixon was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The 5’11”, 203-pound Dixon has spent time with the Jets (2014), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Seattle Seahawks (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2015), New England Patriots (2015), New Orleans Saints (2015-2016), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-2017). Despite his travels around the NFL, Dixon has only played in 14 games with no starts with the Buccaneers in 2014. Originally regarded as a small-school developmental prospect, Dixon has a nice combination of size and overall athletic ability.

Janoris Jenkins says "no comment" when asked about DRC's suspension. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 12, 2017

INJURY UPDATE…

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), center Weston Richburg (concussion), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and safety Landon Collins (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara (knee) practiced on a limited basis.

THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday. There is no media availability on Saturday. The Giants play the Broncos in Denver on Sunday night.