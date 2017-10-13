Six New York Giants Ruled Out of Sunday’s Game Against Broncos

INJURY UPDATE…
Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), center Weston Richburg (concussion), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Romeo Okwara (knee), and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck) have all been officially ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Safety Landon Collins (ankle) is officially “questionable” for the game.
DE Romeo Okwara sprained the MCL in his right knee. Will be out a few weeks.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 13, 2017
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Broncos in Denver on Sunday night.
