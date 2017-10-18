October 18, 2017 New York Giants Injury Report

INJURY REPORT…
Center Weston Richburg (concussion), guard John Jerry (tooth), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. Corner back Eli Apple (excused absence) also did not practice.
Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), and safety Landon Collins (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.
“Practiced well,” Head Coach Ben McAdoo said of Shepard. “Looked better than he did last week.”
Long snapper Zak DeOssie (wrist/elbow) fully practiced.
HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- QB Eli Manning (Video)
- RB Orleans Darkwa (Video)
- WR Sterling Shepard (Video)
- CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Video)
- S Landon Collins (Video)
ARTICLES…
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice on Thursday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.
