After Bye Week, Disappointing New York Giants Return to Practice

INJURY REPORT…
Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Cap Capi (hamstring), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) did not practice on Monday. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) performed in some individual drills.
Running back Paul Perkins, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and cornerback Eli Apple were all excused from practice for personal reasons.
HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- RB Shane Vereen (Video)
- WR Sterling Shepard (Video)
- OL Justin Pugh
- DE Olivier Vernon (Video)
- LB Jonathan Casillas (Video)
- S Landon Collins (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Giants have been plagued by injuries during 1st half of season | Snap count analysis by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Updates on Giants players’ incentives: Team in line to save money by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Five Giants with the most to gain over the rest of this season by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Giants rookies Engram, Tomlinson getting crash course in losing by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Giants receivers try to ‘find a way’ with fine system by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Giants’ rookie Avery Moss driven to prove his critics wrong by Howie Kussoy of The New York Post
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the Giants on Tuesday. The team returns to practice on Wednesday.
