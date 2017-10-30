After Bye Week, Disappointing New York Giants Return to Practice

INJURY REPORT…

Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Cap Capi (hamstring), and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) did not practice on Monday. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) performed in some individual drills.

Running back Paul Perkins, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and cornerback Eli Apple were all excused from practice for personal reasons.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Tuesday. The team returns to practice on Wednesday.