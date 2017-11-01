Coming Off Bye Week, Giants Injury List Continues to Grow

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and safety Nat Berhe (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

Tight end Rhett Ellison (not injury related) was an excused absence.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Thomas (calf), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) practiced on a limited basis.

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs) fully practiced.

JORDAN WILLIAMS PROMOTED TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

The New York Giants have signed defensive end Jordan Williams to the 53-man roster from the team’s Practice Squad. The available roster spot was created when cornerback Janoris Jenkins was placed on the Reserve/Suspended List for violating team rules. Williams was originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jets (2015) and Miami Dolphins (2015-2016). The Giants signed Williams to the Practice Squad in December 2016.

To fill Williams’ spot on the Practice Squad, the Giants re-signed wide receiver Kalif Raymond to the Practice Squad, one day after they had terminated his Practice Squad contract. The 5’9”, 160-pound Raymond was originally signed by the Denver Broncos after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with both the Broncos (2016) and New York Jets (2017). Raymond has played in six NFL games. The diminutive Raymond has not caught a pass, but he has returned nine kickoffs (24.7 yards per return) and 16 punts (9.3 yards per return). Raymond was signed to the Giants’ Practice Squad in October 2017.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.