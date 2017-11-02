Joan Tisch Passes Away; Giants Coordinators Address Media

JOAN TISCH PASSES AWAY…

Joan H. Tisch, the widow of Preston Robert “Bob” Tisch, passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness. She was 90 years old. Her husband bought a 50 percent share of the New York Giants in 1991. He passed away in November 2005.

“Joan Tisch was a great lady who led an extraordinary life that touched so many people,” said team President and CEO John Mara. “She was an outstanding role model for her wonderful family and for all of us who knew her. We will miss her dearly.”

In Mrs. Tisch’s memory, the Giants will wear a decal with her initials (JHT) on their helmets this Sunday. For the remainder of the season, they will wear a jersey patch with her initials.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Center Weston Richburg (concussion), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and did not practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

Running back Paul Perkins (ribs), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), defensive tackle Robert Thomas (calf), and safety Nat Berhe (calf) fully practiced.

Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday.