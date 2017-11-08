November 8, 2017 New York Giants Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad), and Keenan Robinson (quad) did not practice on Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) were limited in practice.
HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- WR Sterling Shepard (Video)
- OL Justin Pugh (Video)
- LB Jonathan Casillas (Video)
- S Landon Collins
ARTICLES…
- Here’s the Giants’ anonymous backlash against Ben McAdoo by Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post
- Sources: Giants looking closely at Sam Darnold, top QB prospects by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Evan Engram’s pass-catching ability leads promising rookie class for Giants by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- There should be no starting QB debate for the Giants by George Willis of The New York Post
- Eli Manning must share media time with rookie Davis Webb by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Davis Webb came prepared for the Eli Manning questions by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Eli Apple owns up to costly mistake vs. Rams, insists he hasn’t given up by John Healy of The Daily News
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice on Thursday at 11:20AM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.