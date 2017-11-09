Mike Sullivan, Steve Spagnuolo, and Tom Quinn Address the Media

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (rest day) and linebackers B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad), and Keenan Robinson (quad) did not practice on Thursday.
Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), defensive end Kerry Wynn (knee), linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) were limited in practice.
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle) fully practiced.
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Head Coach Ben McAdoo
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Tom Quinn (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- DT Damon Harrison (Video)
- LB Jonathan Casillas (Video)
- LB Kelvin Sheppard (Video)
- CB Janoris Jenkins (Video)
- CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Giants won’t make in-season coaching, front-office changes by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Ben McAdoo changes tone as Giants players’ whispers leak by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Ben McAdoo looking an awful lot like this Giants coaching failure by Mike Vaccaro of The New York Post
- Ben McAdoo reboots message in seeking alternate reality for 1-7 Giants that doesn’t exist by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Giants angered by anonymous rips of Ben McAdoo by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Giants’ rough season hits home for players by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Giants QB Geno Smith still looking to make an impression — plus, his many connections to Davis Webb by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Giants-49ers was a big deal when Ellison’s dad played for SF by Tom Rock of Newsday
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday.
