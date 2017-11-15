 

November 15, 2017 New York Giants Injury Report

 Posted by
Nov 152017
 
Share Button
Eli Manning, New York Giants (November 12, 2017)

Eli Manning – © USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (groin) did not practice on Wednesday.

Offensive guard D.J. Fluker (knee), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quad), linebacker Calvin Munson (quad), and cornerback Donte Deayon (ankle) were limited in practice.

HEAD COACH BEN MCADOO…
The transcript of Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants practice on Thursday at 12:10PM. The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media after practice.

Print Friendly

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.