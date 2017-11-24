November 24, 2017 Ben McAdoo Conference Call

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY UPDATE…

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo said on Monday that the injuries suffered by linebacker Curtis Grant (knee) and cornerback Donte Deayon (fractured forearm) will end their season. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) may miss some time as well.

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo addressed the media by conference call on Friday to discuss the team’s 20-10 loss to the Washington Redskins:

Q: What did you think of the overall effort in last night’s game?

A: I thought we played the game hard. I thought we played the game physical at times. There were times when we were the more physical team. That wasn’t consistent over the course of the ballgame, but I thought the players played hard.

Q: At 2-9, where does the team go from here?

A: I guess the normal procedure would be to start taking a look at more younger players, but we’re doing that, really, already, with the way things have come out injury-wise. We have a lot of young players playing out there and last night was an example, young players playing on a short week and they played like it. We need to get more out of the young players on our roster. We took a step backwards there. Everything’s correctable and I’m confident that we’re going to get it corrected, but we need better there. The players are going to get a couple days away from it and we need to come back and attack this last month head on.

Q: What did you think when you looked at the offense on tape?

A: Well, I was disappointed in the way that our offense looked. Really, as a team, we didn’t handle the ball well enough to win the game. We didn’t throw it well enough, we didn’t catch it well enough, we didn’t punt it well enough, we didn’t kick it well enough and that was a big part of the ballgame. Last night we had a lot of unforced errors. They were both ways in the game and that’s usually how it goes. On a Thursday Night game, you’re going to have some of that and we just weren’t able to overcome it.

Q: Is there anything that you would have changed going into the game, preparation-wise, to compensate for the challenge of having young players play on a short week?

A: Yeah, we’re going to take a look at it. We have some ideas that we put down and we’re going to take a look at it in the future and see if there’s any adjustments you can make to maybe getting some speed work.

Q: Has ‘next man up’ been a little unrealistic, especially heading into a short week, to have guys step in right away and expect them to play at a high level?

A: Both teams went through it last night. We had a lot of players who had to step in and go and play pro football at a high level. And that is a challenge, but that’s part of the game. We played hard, we weren’t detailed enough, we didn’t execute the way that we’re capable of executing, but we went out and played the game hard.

Q: Do you think your players might have been pressing a little bit, knowing it was a short week?

A: I thought there were some examples, maybe. I thought maybe [tight end] Evan [Engram] was pressing a little bit in the pass game, especially after he dropped the first one. Other than that, I’m not sure if there were any other signs of it.

Q: What is the latest on wide receiver Sterling Shepard?

A: Sterling, he’s still on the injury report. There’s no change from yesterday.

Q: Is it still migraines with Shepard?

A: He’s listed as a migraine, yes.

Q: Do you have any updates on injured players from last night?

A: [Cornerback] Janoris [Jenkins] has an ankle [injury], it’s painful. [Linebacker Curtis] Grant has a knee [injury], a right knee. [Cornerback] Donte Deayon has a forearm fracture. [Linebacker Deontae] Skinner has a hamstring [injury] and that’s what I have right now.

Q: Is Deayon’s injury something that he can play through, or will it end his season?

A: He won’t be able to play through that, no.

Q: Shepard is not in the concussion protocol, correct?

A: Correct.

Q: Any concern that Jenkins’ injury is long-term?

A: He’s in some pain right now, so there’s a possibility.

Q: Is Grant’s knee injury going to end his season?

A: It looks that way, yes.

Q: Is there anything you can do to help Engram come back in the passing game?

A: Yeah, he bounced back in the ballgame. He had the drop on the first third down of the game and that was an easy throw and catch, should’ve been. And he just didn’t have good fundamentals there. He surrounded the ball, something that we don’t like to do, and when it gets chalky and cold, the ball can be hard to handle. He doesn’t have a lot of experience playing in that weather, but that’s part of it. He bounced back on the vertical play down the middle, it would’ve been a very tough throw and catch, [quarterback] Eli [Manning] got some pressure, had to get the ball out, he wasn’t expecting the ball probably that quickly, but made a nice play on the ball and just couldn’t hold it going to the ground. But came back on a deep cross, showed good fundamentals, good concentration, good focus and made a nice play. So, he’s able to rebound during the course of a game. I did have conversations with him during the course of the game and let him know that he can still make a big impact in the ballgame, in the way the ballgame was going. He just needs to stick with it and focus on the details and the little things.

Q: Do you find Engram is receptive to those in-game conversations?

A: Yeah, he’s phenomenal on the sideline. He plays the game with a clear mind.

Q: In your eyes, was cornerback Eli Apple missing two practices last week what contributed to him being inactive last night?

A: He hasn’t played football in awhile and that’s why I chose the decision I made.

Q: Missing two practices for a guy who has played a lot of football is a deal breaker?

A: I don’t know what deal you’re talking about, but he didn’t practice last week, except for Wednesday. He did not play in the game and didn’t get any speed work this week, that’s why I chose to not dress him.

Q: There is a lot of speculation that he was inactive for another reason, but that is not the case?

A: I didn’t say it was.

Q: How do you feel about the way the offensive line played last night?

A: I thought that the 16-play drive was a good drive for them. We mixed the pass, we mixed the run, had some good plays, overcame some adversity during that drive. But the physicality of the run game wasn’t as good as it’s been, so we dropped off there a little bit and our protection wasn’t good enough.

Q: What was your message to the players before they got away for a couple of days off?

A: Come back on time with your weight right. That’s a good start.

Q: Because of all the young players playing more, are you teaching more?

A: We need these guys to grow up. It’s part of coaching, it’s part of playing. We don’t have time to wait, it’s got to be now.

POST-GAME NOTES…

The Giants did not score an offensive touchdown for the second time this season, both in division road games. They were held to three points in Dallas in the season opener.

The Giants had one first down in the second half and seven in the game, their lowest total since they had six in a 30-7 loss to New Orleans on December 24, 2006.

The Giants’ 86 net passing yards was their lowest total since they threw for 49 yards in a victory against the Miami Dolphins in London on October 28, 2007.

Quarterback Eli Manning’s 113 passing yards was his lowest total since he threw for 111 yards at Buffalo on December 23, 2007. He passed for 36 yards on the Giants’ final series.

The Giants employed their eighth different starting offensive line this season, tying them with the Green Bay Packers for the NFL high.

