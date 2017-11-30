Thursday Injury Update; More Reaction on Eli Manning Benching

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
Defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow) and linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck/wrist) did not practice on Thursday.
Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness) and linebacker Calvin Munson (quad) fully practiced.
THE COORDINATORS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Tom Quinn (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
- RB Wayne Gallman (Giants Insider Video)
- DE Olivier Vernon (Video)
- DT Damon Harrison
- CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Video)
- CB Eli Apple (Video)
ARTICLES…
- What’s next for Eli Manning? by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Now a backup QB, Eli Manning still leading Giants after disrespectful benching by Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record
- Giants are delusional if they think Eli Manning has any future here by James Kratch for NJ.com
- Archie Manning goes inside Eli’s ‘season from hell’ by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- Sorry, John Mara, but there was a better way to bench Eli Manning. Here’s how by Steve Politi for NJ.com
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.