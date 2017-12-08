Justin Pugh and B.J. Goodson Out; Six Others Questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) did not practice on Friday and both have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Running back Orleans Darkwa (illness), running back Wayne Gallman (hip), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), wide receiver Travis Rudolph (hamstring), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (elbow), and cornerback Eli Apple (hip/back) practiced on a limited basis. Gallman and Harrison are unofficially “probable” for the game; the other five players are officially “questionable”.

Offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (concussion) fully practiced, but is “questionable” for the game.

RASHAD JENNINGS RETIRES AS A NEW YORK GIANT…

Running back Rashad Jennings, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-2012), Oakland Raiders (2013), and New York Giants (2014-2016), announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. Jennings chose to retire as a New York Giant.

In his career, Jennings played in 93 regular-season games with with 54 starts (37 with the Giants). He rushed for 3,772 yards (2,095 with the Giants) and also accrued 1,469 receiving yards (723 with the Giants). Combined, Jennings had 25 career touchdowns (12 with the Giants).

“I had my most success here as a Giant, both on and off the field,” Jennings said. “It’s such a prestigious organization, and it was the last football team I played for that I felt just a part of home with. From front office top to bottom, and I couldn’t see myself if I’m able to, retire with any other team but the Giants.

“I got a chance to play with one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. I got to play under the leadership of a soon to be Hall of Fame coach in coach (Tom) Coughlin. The Mara and Tisch families are amazing. I got to play for some of the greatest fans in the NFL, playing in the mecca of everything. The locker room, my teammates. My locker was right beside Eli Manning’s. We still text today silly stuff. So the relationships in the locker room you can never take for granted.”

INTERIM HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

