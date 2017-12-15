Landon Collins Doubtful, Nat Berhe Out for Eagles Game

GIANTS SIGN RYAN MURPHY TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

The New York Giants signed safety Ryan Murphy to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. Murphy Murphy was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks waived him in their final round of cuts in September 2015. He spent time on the Practice Squad of the Denver Broncos in both 2015 and 2016. The Giants signed Murphy to their Practice Squad in late December 2016 and again in September 2017.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Safeties Landon Collins (ankle) and Nat Berhe (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Berhe has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Collins is “doubtful” for the contest.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), wide receiver Roger Lewis (ankle), wide receiver Travis Rudolph (hamstring), tight end Rhett Ellison (finger), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and cornerback Brandon Dixon (heel/hamstring) practiced on a limited basis. Lewis, Rudolph, and Dixon are officially “questionable” for the game while the other players are “probable.”

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (not injury related) fully practiced. Both are unofficially “probable” for the game.

INTERIM HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.