Giants Interview Marc Ross for General Manager Position

GIANTS INTERVIEW MARC ROSS FOR GM POSITION…

The New York Giants announced on Monday that they have interviewed Marc Ross for the general manager position that is currently held by Interim General Manager Kevin Abrams. The Giants stated in the team’s press release that Ross is the first person to interview for the position. General Manger Jerry Reese was fired two weeks ago.

Ross interviewed with Giants’ President/CEO John Mara and former Giants’ General Manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the team on the selection process.

The 44-year old Ross currently is the Giants’ Vice President of Player Evaluation, a position he has held for five years. Before that, he was the team’s Director of College Scouting for six years.

INTERIM HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

The transcript of Steve Spagnuolo’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no scheduled media availability the New York Giants on Tuesday. The players return to practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s away game against the Arizona Cardinals.