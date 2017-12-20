Giants Interview Dave Gettleman for GM Position

DAVE GETTLEMAN INTERVIEWS FOR GM POSITION…

The New York Giants announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Dave Gettleman for the team’s general manager position. The 66-year old Gettleman was the Giants’ pro personnel director (1999-2011) and senior pro personnel analyst (2012) before becoming the general manager of the Carolina Panthers (2013-2017). The Panthers fired Gettleman in July 2017.

Gettleman interviewed with team President/CEO John Mara, Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch, and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the franchise on the selection process. Gettleman is the second known candidate to interview for the position. Giants’ Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross interviewed earlier this week.

Kevin Abrams is currently serving as the team’s interim general manager.

LANDON COLLINS VOTED TO PRO BOWL…

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl as the NFC’s starting strong safety. Collins was the only Giants player selected this season. Collins is leading the team with 103 tackles and also has six pass defenses, two interceptions, and one forced fumble despite playing most of the season with a nagging ankle injury that he suffered in early October.

“I think my second half was better than my first half, because of my (ankle) injury,” Collins said. “And I think I’ve played pretty good to get everybody’s attention, and being one of the best in the game right now. I’m just humbled by it and grateful for it, going back-to-back times. It’s a blessing.”

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Tavarres King (concussion), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), and safety Landon Collins (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Offensive center Brett Jones (ankle), cornerback Brandon Dixon (heel/hamstring), safety Darian Thompson (knee), and safety Nat Berhe (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

Wide receiver Travis Rudolph (hamstring) and tight end Rhett Ellison (groin/finger) fully practiced.

INTERIM HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

The transcript of Steve Spagnuolo’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday at 11:35AM. Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo, Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan, Special Teams Coordinator Tom Quinn, and select players will also address the media after practice.