Follow @BigBlueInteract
ARIZONA CARDINALS 23 – NEW YORK GIANTS 0…
The New York Giants were embarrassed by the sub-.500 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, being shut out 23-0. With the loss, the Giants fell to 2-13 on the season. No other team in the New York Giants’ 93-year history has ever had 13 defeats. The Giants are also 0-11 against NFC opponents.
How bad was the Giants’ offense?
- 12 first downs
- 1-of-14 on 3rd down
- 1-of-4 on 4th down
- 293 total net yards
- 43 net yards rushing
- 3 turnovers by the quarterback Eli Manning, including a fumble returned for touchdown
- 0 points
The Giants had 14 possessions. The results:
- One missed 33-yard field goal
- Six punts
- Three turnovers on downs
- Three turnovers
- End of game after one play
New York’s longest offensive “drive” was 45 yards and only two other possessions gained more than 30 yards.
The Giants’ defense was more respectable, surrendering just 289 total net yards (74 rushing, 215 passing) and 19 first downs. Cornerback Ross Cockrell also picked off two passes in the second half. But the Cardinals’ offense managed three scoring drives:
- 9 plays, 46yards for a field goal in the 1st quarter
- 9 plays, 79 yards for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter
- 11 plays, 75 yards for a touchdown to start the 3rd quarter
With cornerback Eli Apple benched, reserve corner Brandon Dixon had issues covering wideout Larry Fitzgerald, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Video lowlights are available at Giants.com.
INACTIVE LIST AND INJURY REPORT…
Inactive for the game were wide receiver Tavarres King (concussion), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, offensive lineman Damien Mama, defensive end Avery Moss, and defensive end Romeo Okwara.
Tight end Evan Engram (ribs), safety Landon Collins (fractured forearm), and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (neck) all left the game with injuries and did not return.
POST-GAME REACTION…
Video clips of post-game media sessions with Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo and the following players are available at Giants.com:
- Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo (Video)
- QB Eli Manning (Video)
- WR Sterling Shepard (Video)
- DE Jason Pierre-Paul (Video)
- S Landon Collins (Video)
ARTICLES…
- Steve Spagnuolo on Giants stars, coaching icons and Bobby Orr by Steve Serby of The New York Post
- Family strife at the root of Giants CB Eli Apple’s tumultuous season by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Giants teammates who know Davis Webb best say he has ‘it’ factor by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- One Giant has proven he’s a big part of the future by Zach Braziller of The New York Post
- Season always about more than trophy for Jason Pierre-Paul by George Willis of The New York Post
- Josh Rosen prefers Giants over Browns, would hesitate to enter draft if Cleveland commits to him by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Monday and Tuesday. The team returns to practice on Wednesday in preparation for the season-finale against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.