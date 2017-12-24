ARIZONA CARDINALS 23 – NEW YORK GIANTS 0…

The New York Giants were embarrassed by the sub-.500 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, being shut out 23-0. With the loss, the Giants fell to 2-13 on the season. No other team in the New York Giants’ 93-year history has ever had 13 defeats. The Giants are also 0-11 against NFC opponents.

How bad was the Giants’ offense?

12 first downs

1-of-14 on 3rd down

1-of-4 on 4th down

293 total net yards

43 net yards rushing

3 turnovers by the quarterback Eli Manning, including a fumble returned for touchdown

0 points

The Giants had 14 possessions. The results:

One missed 33-yard field goal

Six punts

Three turnovers on downs

Three turnovers

End of game after one play

New York’s longest offensive “drive” was 45 yards and only two other possessions gained more than 30 yards.

The Giants’ defense was more respectable, surrendering just 289 total net yards (74 rushing, 215 passing) and 19 first downs. Cornerback Ross Cockrell also picked off two passes in the second half. But the Cardinals’ offense managed three scoring drives:

9 plays, 46yards for a field goal in the 1st quarter

9 plays, 79 yards for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter

11 plays, 75 yards for a touchdown to start the 3rd quarter

With cornerback Eli Apple benched, reserve corner Brandon Dixon had issues covering wideout Larry Fitzgerald, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Video lowlights are available at Giants.com.

INACTIVE LIST AND INJURY REPORT…

Inactive for the game were wide receiver Tavarres King (concussion), linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle), quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, offensive lineman Damien Mama, defensive end Avery Moss, and defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Tight end Evan Engram (ribs), safety Landon Collins (fractured forearm), and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (neck) all left the game with injuries and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Video clips of post-game media sessions with Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo and the following players are available at Giants.com:

Interim Head Coach Steve Spagnuolo (Video)

QB Eli Manning (Video)

WR Sterling Shepard (Video)

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (Video)

S Landon Collins (Video)

ARTICLES…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Monday and Tuesday. The team returns to practice on Wednesday in preparation for the season-finale against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.