GIANTS INTERESTED IN JOSH MCDANIELS, MATT PATRICIA, STEVE WILKS…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have submitted requests to interview New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia for the team’s head coaching vacancy. The Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals have also reportedly requested permission to interview Patricia.

The NFL Network is reporting that the Giants have requested to interview Carolina Panthers Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks for the team’s head coaching vacancy. The Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears are also said to be interested in Wilks. Because the Panthers play in the first-round of the playoffs on Sunday, teams cannot interview Wilks until next week, whether the Panthers win or lose.

The 41-year old McDaniels not only has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterback coach (2006-2008, 2012-2017) in recent years but he also was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2009-2010) where he compiled an 11-17 (.393) record.

The 43-year old Patricia has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Patriots (starting in 2004) and has been New England’s defensive coordinator since 2012.

The 48-year old Wilks has served as as a defensive backs coach with the Washington Redskins (2005), Chicago Bears (2006-2008), San Diego Chargers (2009-2011), and Panthers (2012-2016). He was also named an assistant head coach of the Panthers in 2016 and promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

DAVE GETTLEMAN TELLS GIANTS COACHES THEY ARE FREE TO LOOK FOR OTHER JOBS…

ESPN is reporting that General Manager Dave Gettleman has informed the team’s assistant coaches that they are free to look for other jobs without the Giants blocking them.

Giants’ GM Dave Gettleman informed team’s assistant coaches today that they are free to look for other jobs without the Giants blocking them, per source. So Giants’ assistants now free to go. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

GIANTS RE-SIGN FOUR PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS…

Although not officially announced, according to media reports the Giants have signed wide receiver Canaan Severin, defensive end Jordan Williams, cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon, and offensive/defensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli to reserve/future contracts. All four players ended the 2017 season on the team’s Practice Squad.

INTERIM HEAD COACH STEVE SPAGNUOLO…

The transcript of Steve Spagnuolo’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ARTICLES…