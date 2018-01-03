GIANTS BEGIN INTERVIEWING HEAD COACHING CANDIDATES…
ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have scheduled to interview the following head coaching candidates:
- New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Wednesday
- Denver Broncos Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville on Thursday
- New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday
- New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia on Friday or Saturday
- Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur on Saturday
- Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz this weekend
- Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks early next week
The 50-year old Studesville served as the Giants’ running back coach under Head Coach Jim Fassel (2001-2003) before going on to hold the same position with the Buffalo Bills (2004-2009) and Broncos (2010-2017). Studesville also served as interim head coach of the Broncos for four games in 2010 and became an assistant head coach in 2017.
The 41-year old McDaniels not only has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterback coach (2006-2008, 2012-2017) in recent years but he also was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2009-2010) where he compiled an 11-17 (.393) record.
The 43-year old Patricia has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Patriots (starting in 2004) and has been New England’s defensive coordinator since 2012.
In recent years, the 52-year old Shurmur has served as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach (2002-2008), St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator (2009-2010), Cleveland Browns head coach (2011-2012), Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2013-2015), and Vikings tight ends coach (2016). Shurmur was promoted to Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015.
The 51-year old Schwartz has served as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans (2001-2008), head coach of the Detroit Lions (2009-2013), defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills (2014), and defensive coordinator of the Eagles (2016-2017) in recent years. He was 29–51 (.363) in the regular season and 0-1 in the post-season as Detroit’s head coach.
The 48-year old Wilks has served as as a defensive backs coach with the Washington Redskins (2005), Chicago Bears (2006-2008), San Diego Chargers (2009-2011), and Panthers (2012-2016). He was also named an assistant head coach of the Panthers in 2016 and promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.
