GIANTS BEGIN INTERVIEWING HEAD COACHING CANDIDATES…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have scheduled to interview the following head coaching candidates:

New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Wednesday

on Wednesday Denver Broncos Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville on Thursday

on Thursday New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday

on Friday New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia on Friday or Saturday

on Friday or Saturday Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur on Saturday

on Saturday Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz this weekend

this weekend Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks early next week

The 50-year old Studesville served as the Giants’ running back coach under Head Coach Jim Fassel (2001-2003) before going on to hold the same position with the Buffalo Bills (2004-2009) and Broncos (2010-2017). Studesville also served as interim head coach of the Broncos for four games in 2010 and became an assistant head coach in 2017.

The 41-year old McDaniels not only has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterback coach (2006-2008, 2012-2017) in recent years but he also was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2009-2010) where he compiled an 11-17 (.393) record.

The 43-year old Patricia has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Patriots (starting in 2004) and has been New England’s defensive coordinator since 2012.

In recent years, the 52-year old Shurmur has served as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach (2002-2008), St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator (2009-2010), Cleveland Browns head coach (2011-2012), Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2013-2015), and Vikings tight ends coach (2016). Shurmur was promoted to Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015.

The 51-year old Schwartz has served as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans (2001-2008), head coach of the Detroit Lions (2009-2013), defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills (2014), and defensive coordinator of the Eagles (2016-2017) in recent years. He was 29–51 (.363) in the regular season and 0-1 in the post-season as Detroit’s head coach.

The 48-year old Wilks has served as as a defensive backs coach with the Washington Redskins (2005), Chicago Bears (2006-2008), San Diego Chargers (2009-2011), and Panthers (2012-2016). He was also named an assistant head coach of the Panthers in 2016 and promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

ARTICLES…