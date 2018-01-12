Reports – Giants Down to Matt Patricia, Josh McDaniels, Pat Shurmur

REPORT – GIANTS DOWN TO MATT PATRICIA, JOSH MCDANIELS, PAT SHURMUR…

The New York Post and Newsday are reporting that the New York Giants have narrowed their head coaching search down to New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia, New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur. The current teams for all three candidates are still in the playoffs. The Giants cannot hire any of these coaches until their season is done.

The Daily News and ESPN are reporting that Patricia is the front-runner for the position.

All three candidates are being seriously pursued by other teams. It has been long reported that the Detroit Lions are serious contenders for Patricia’s services. The Indianapolis Colts are believed to be front-runners for McDaniels. Shurmur has drawn interest from the Lions and Arizona Cardinals, with the Cardinals believed to be leading contenders for him.

The Giants interviewed three other candidates who apparently are no longer in contention. They include New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, and Denver Broncos Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville.

The 43-year old Patricia has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Patriots (starting in 2004) and has been New England’s defensive coordinator since 2012.

The 41-year old McDaniels not only has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterback coach (2006-2008, 2012-2017) in recent years but he also was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2009-2010) where he compiled an 11-17 (.393) record.

In recent years, the 52-year old Shurmur has served as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach (2002-2008), St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator (2009-2010), Cleveland Browns head coach (2011-2012), Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2013-2015), and Vikings tight ends coach (2016). Shurmur was promoted to Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015.

ADAM HENRY SIGNS WITH THE CLEVELAND BROWNS…

New York Giants Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry has joined the coaching staff of the Cleveland Browns. Henry is the fourth Giants coach to depart this offseason, including Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan, Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti, Jr., and Defensive Line Coach Patrick Graham.

