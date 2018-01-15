REPORTS – MATT PATRICIA WILL BE HIRED BY THE LIONS…

ESPN is reporting that one of the three supposedly desired New York Giants head coaching finalists – New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia – will be hired by the Detroit Lions. SI.com is also reporting that the Lions have informed their other head coaching candidates that Patricia will be their next head coach. The move cannot be officially announced until New England’s season is over.

ESPN and The Daily News had reported last week that Patricia was in fact the Giants’ preferred target. Other sources have said that it was not clear that Patricia was the favorite.

People are giving the Giants a hard time for not getting Patricia, is everyone sure he was their first choice? not what I heard… — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 15, 2018

According to multiple press reports, Patricia, along with Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings Coordinator Pat Shurmur, are the three supposed finalists for the Giants’ job. But since the Patriots and Vikings are both still in the playoffs, no one can officially make a move. The problem for the Giants too is that Patricia (Lions), McDaniels (Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans), and Shurmur (Arizona Cardinals) are all being pursued by other teams.

If the Giants are turned down by all three candidates, the speculation in the media is that the Giants could turn back to Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, who also interviewed with the Giants for the position along with Giants Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Denver Broncos Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville.

LATE UPDATE: The Tennessee Titans have fired Head Coach Mike Mularkey and are also believed to be pursuing McDaniels.

KEVIN GILBRIDE SIGNS WITH THE CHICAGO BEARS…

New York Giants Tight Ends Coach Kevin M. Gilbride has joined the coaching staff of the Chicago Bears. Henry is the fifth Giants coach to depart this offseason, including Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan, Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti, Jr., Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry, and Defensive Line Coach Patrick Graham.

ARTICLES…