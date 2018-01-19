Giants Still Waiting on Pat Shurmur; Dave Gettleman Meets with Eli Manning

GIANTS STILL WAITING ON PAT SHURMUR…

It is widely assumed among national and local sports media that the New York Giants and Minnesota Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur have tentatively agreed that Shurmur will become the 18th head coach of the New York Giants. The New York Post is reporting that both sides came to an agreement on January 15th, five days after Shurmur interviewed with the team. The hold-up right now is the Minnesota Vikings are still in the playoffs. If the Vikings are eliminated by the Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, a formal announcement could be made soon. If not, the announcement will have to wait until after the Super Bowl, which we be held on February 4th.

On Thursday, Shurmur was asked about his interview with the Giants. “I thought it was a really good conversation and I felt we connected on a lot of levels,’’ said Shurmur. “I walked away saying — and I knew this going into it — that’s an iconic franchise. I walked away feeling that same amount of respect for them. When I think of them, I just have great respect for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve won through the years, the players, the Lombardi Trophies, it’s iconic in a lot of ways. I know when I was with the Eagles and we got on the bus and rode up the parkway I was looking forward to competing against them. That’s a little piece of me.”

In recent years, the 52-year old Shurmur has served as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach (2002-2008), St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator (2009-2010), Cleveland Browns head coach (2011-2012), Eagles offensive coordinator (2013-2015), and Vikings tight ends coach (2016). Shurmur was promoted to Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015 and interim offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2016.

The New York Post is reporting/speculating the following:

A second interview with Shurmur should merely be considered a “stamp of approval.” A source told The Post, “If you have a second interview very rarely is that not to get the job. It’s done, unless something horrible happens.”

The Giants were the first choice for Shurmur. “He was always infatuated by the Giants because the Giants are the Giants,’’ said a source. Selling points were the team’s ownership, roster, quarterback situation, and 2018 draft position.

Shurmur supposedly thinks Eli Manning can still play and having the #2 pick in the draft to possibly spend on a quarterback is also attractive.

Steve Spagnuolo, who served as the team's interim head coach for the final quarter of the season, may be retained as defensive coordinator by Shurmur. Both worked together in Philadelphia and St. Louis.

The Giants were disappointed that they lost Defensive Line Coach Patrick Graham to the Green Bay Packers.

DAVE GETTLEMAN MEETS WITH ELI MANNING…

The New York Post and Newsday are reporting that Dave Gettleman met with quarterback Eli Manning for the first time last Friday in Gettleman’s new role as general manager of the New York Giants.

“Yes, it was a great meeting,’’ Gettleman told The Post on Thursday. “There’s only three guys who are still here from when I left. Eli, Zak DeOssie and JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul)… We had a great conversation and everything went well.’’

When asked about the results of the meeting, Gettleman responded, “I don’t want to go there.”

Manning has two years and $22 million in base salary and $11 million in bonuses left on his current contract. His 2018 cap hit is currently scheduled to be $22.2 million. Manning also has a no-trade clause in his contract.

MIKE SOLARI SIGNS WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS…

New York Giants Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari has joined the coaching staff of the Seattle Seahawks. Solari is the sixth Giants coach to depart this offseason, including Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan, Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti, Jr., Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry, Tight Ends Coach Kevin M. Gilbride, and Defensive Line Coach Patrick Graham.

EVAN ENGRAM AND DALVIN TOMLINSON HONORED…

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson have been voted to the Pro Football Writers’ “All-Rookie Team.” Engram and Tomlinson were selected in the 1st and 2nd rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Giants, respectively.

