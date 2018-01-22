PAT SHURMUR NAMED HEAD COACH OF THE NEW YORK GIANTS…

The New York Giants have officially announced that Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur will be the franchise’s 18th head coach in team history. ESPN is reporting that Shurmur received a 5-year contract from the Giants. Shurmur’s introductory press conference will be held this Friday at 11:00AM.

“We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organization and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team,” said team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch in a prepared statement. “He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction. We interviewed six talented and qualified candidates, and we feel like Pat, with his vision and experience, is the right person to lead our team.”

“I can’t wait to start working with Pat,” said General Manager Dave Gettleman. “I know he will provide the type of leadership we need to take our team back to where it belongs. I have followed Pat’s career for many years, and he has had great success wherever he has been. What struck me during our conversation is that being the head coach of the New York Giants is not too big for him. He is made for this moment and this opportunity.”

“I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants,” said Shurmur. “I am looking forward to getting to work with Dave Gettleman and Kevin Abrams and starting the process to once again build a championship team. I have been fortunate to work with many great coaches and players, and I am thankful for those relationships. I would like to thank my family and friends for their tremendous support.”

In recent years, the 52-year old Shurmur has served as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach (2002-2008), St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator (2009-2010), Cleveland Browns head coach (2011-2012), Eagles offensive coordinator (2013-2015), and Vikings tight ends coach (2016). Shurmur was promoted to Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015 and interim offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2016.

REPORT – JACK DEL RIO LEADING CANDIDATE FOR DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR…

According to ESPN, former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio (2015-2017) is a leading candidate to replace Steve Spagnuolo as Giants defensive coordinator. In recent years, the 54-year old Del Rio has also served as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers (2002), head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-2011), and defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos (2012-2014).