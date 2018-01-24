GIANTS HIRE JAMES BETTCHER AS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR…

According to various media outlets, the New York Giants have hired former Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher as the team’s new defensive coordinator. The 39-year old Bettcher served as the Cardinals outside linebackers coach (2013-2014) before being promoted to defensive coordinator (2015-2017).

Bettcher became available when the Cardinals hired Steve Wilks this week as their new head coach. Bettcher was interviewed by the Giants on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Tennessee Titans were also interested in Bettcher.

Bettcher’s blitz-oriented 3-4 defenses ranked 5th, 2nd, and 6th in yards allowed and 7th, 14th, and 19th in points allowed the past three seasons with the Cardinals.

2018-Present: Defensive Coordinator, New York Giants

2015-2017: Defensive Coordinator, Arizona Cardinals

2013-2014: Outside Linebackers Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2012: Special Assistant to the Head Coach/Outside Linebackers Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2011: Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, University of New Hampshire

2010: Defensive Ends/Special Teams Coach, Ball State University

2007-2009: Defensive Graduate Assistant/Defensive Assistant, University of North Carolina

2006: Defensive Graduate Assistant, Bowling Green State University

2003–2005: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach, University of St. Francis

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, University of St. Francis (1999-2002)

Born May 27, 1978

Former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio was also a leading candidate for the Giants’ defensive coordinator position, but team decided on Bettcher over him.