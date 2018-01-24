REPORT – GIANTS HIRE TYKE TOLBERT AS WIDE RECEIVERS COACH…

9.News (Denver) is reporting that the New York Giants have hired Tyke Tolbert as the team’s new wide receivers coach. For the last seven seasons, the 50-year old Tolbert served in the same role for the Denver Broncos. Tolbert has also served as wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals. According to 9.News, Tolbert received “strong interest from multiple teams.”

2018-Present: Wide Receivers Coach, New York Giants

2011-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Denver Broncos

2010: Wide Receivers Coach, Carolina Panthers

2004-2009: Wide Receivers Coach, Buffalo Bills

2003: Wide Receivers Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2002: Tight Ends Coach, University of Florida

1999-2001: Wide Receivers Coach, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

1998: Tight Ends Coach, Auburn University

1995-1997: Tight Ends Coach, University of Louisiana Monroe

1995: Wide Receivers Coach, Ohio University

1994: Graduate Assistant, University of Louisiana Monroe

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, Louisiana State University (1988-1990)

Born September 15, 1967

DAVID MERRITT SIGNS WITH THE ARIZONA CARDINALS…

New York Giants Safeties Coach David Merritt has joined the coaching staff of the Arizona Cardinals. Merritt is the seventh Giants coach to depart this offseason, including Offensive Coordinator Mike Sullivan, Quarterbacks Coach Frank Cignetti, Jr., Wide Receivers Coach Adam Henry, Tight Ends Coach Kevin M. Gilbride, Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari, and Defensive Line Coach Patrick Graham.

REPORT – GIANTS SIGN RB TERRELL WATSON…

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Terrell Watson tweeted on Tuesday that he has signed a contract with the New York Giants. Watson originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2015 NFL Draft. He has spent time with Bengals (2015), Cleveland Browns (2016), Denver Broncos (2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2016), and Steelers (2017). Watson has played in 10 NFL regular-season games with no starts, nine of which came with the Steelers. He only has accrued 36 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries in his NFL career. Watson is a big, bruising back with decent athleticism who does his best work between the tackles.