Giants Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator; Dave Gettleman Talks Giants

REPORT – GIANTS HIRE THOMAS MCGAUGHEY AS SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have hired Thomas McGaughey as the team’s new special teams coordinator, replacing Tom Quinn. Ironically, McGaughey served as an assistant under Quinn from 2007-2010 with the Giants on Tom Coughlin’s staff.

The 44-year old McGaughey was hired away from the Giants by LSU after the 2010 season, where he served as Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant from 2011-2013. He then went on to become Special Teams Coordinator of the New York Jets (2014) and San Francisco 49ers (2015). In 2016, the Carolina Panthers hired McGaughey as an assistant special teams coach and then promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2017.

2018-Present: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2017: Special Teams Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

2016: Assistant Special Teams Coach, Carolina Panthers

2015: Special Teams Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

2014: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Jets

2011-2013: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant, Louisiana State University

2007-2010: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2005-2006: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, Denver Broncos

2004: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach, University of Houston

2003: Special Teams Coordinator, University of Houston

2002: Special Teams Intern, Kansas City Chiefs

2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Scottish Claymores (NFLE)

2001: Pro Scouting Assistant, Houston Texans

2001: Minority Intern, Kansas City Chiefs

1998-2001: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Willowridge High School (Houston, TX)

1998: Graduate Assistant, University of Houston

Pro Experience: Safety for Philadelphia Eagles (1996) and Barcelona Dragons (1997)

Collegiate Experience: Safety for University of Houston (1991-1995)

Born May 8, 1973



DAVE GETTLEMAN TALKS GIANTS…

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman answered a few questions from the media at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Wednesday. Here are a few highlights:

On Head Coach Pat Shurmur: “The bottom line is we got the right guy. I am absolutely thrilled he’s our football coach. I can look you in the eye and say that. I am thrilled… I really believe the head coach job for the New York Football Giants is a job for an adult, and Pat’s every bit of that. I’m just really excited. We’ve had some great conversations. He’s got a great sense of humor, and I’m just excited about where we’re going… He’s an adult. He’s mature. He’s got wisdom. He’s very even-keeled. It really pays off. I’ve watched him on the sideline. He doesn’t get shook. He doesn’t get rattled. This is a job for a grownup. We’re halfway through the interview and I wrote down, ‘This is an adult.’ Everybody wants the next whiz-bang kid. Let me tell you something, you look at history and see how that’s worked out. He’s a veteran, seasoned, professional football coach.”

On whether or not Shurmur will call the offensive plays: “I believe so, yes.”

On why some media sources were claiming that the Giants preferred New England Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia for the head coaching job: “Because you got agents (putting) all the bullshit out. That’s why! It’s frustrating. People make shit up. There’s no accountability.”

On QB Eli Manning: “I had an opportunity to watch (Manning’s film) because the quarterback is the most important position on the team. At the end of the day, (the second game against the Philadelphia Eagles) wasn’t a mirage. It was not a mirage.”

On QB Davis Webb: “I know nothing (about him). I know that he’s a double transfer. I’ve spent some time talking to him. He seems like a great kid. I know he followed Eli around and is learning how to be a pro. That’s what I know.”

On what was the problem on the Giants’ offense: “I’m not going there.”

On WR Odell Beckham, Jr.: “I had a chat with Odell. I had a great chat with him. People are going to call me crazy, but in that (2014) draft the only guy I would have taken over Kelvin Benjamin, who (the Panthers) took, the only guy I would have taken over him was Odell. That’s it… The bottom line is he’s a wonderfully talented player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

On picking second in the 2018 NFL Draft: “With the second pick, we’re going to take the best player. They screamed at me in Carolina, ‘You’ve got to draft a tackle, you’ve got to draft a tackle.’ If the value’s not there when you pick, you’re going to make a mistake. You’ll make a mistake. We’re going to set ourselves up so that we can take the best player available. And if the best player available is a quarterback, then that’s what we’re going to do… If you take a guy just to take a guy, especially at the quarterback position, and he fails, you set yourself back five years. You set yourself back five years because there are teams that are in what I call quarterback hell. They’ve got quality defense, they’ve got a good special teams, and they’re going 7-9, 8-8, 9-7. And now if there is a legitimate guy, they’ve got to trade up and give away the farm to get the guy.”

On the Giants’ roster: “There’s talent here now. There’s talent on this team. I went to Carolina and they’re coming off, I think, four consecutive losing seasons and we went 12-4. I’m not saying we’re going to replicate that, but I’m saying you’ve seen quick turnarounds in this league. It happens all the time. We’re going to build it one brick at a time. We’re going to see what we have. I have not had the opportunity to study our personnel yet. That’s my job Monday. I’m going to turn my cell phone off and just watch film for five days until my eyes bleed.”

