REPORT – GIANTS HIRE HAL HUNTER AS OFFENSIVE LINE COACH…

The Sporting News is reporting that the New York Giants will hire Hal Hunter as the team’s new offensive line coach. The 58-year old Hunter was out of football in 2017. He last served as offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and Cleveland Browns in 2016.

  • 2018-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
  • 2016: Offensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
  • 2015: Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts
  • 2013-2014: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts
  • 2012: Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers
  • 2007-2011: Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers
  • 2006: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers
  • 2002-2005: Offensive Line Coach, University of North Carolina
  • 2000-2001: Offensive Coordinator, Indiana University
  • 1999: Assistant Head Coach/Interim Head Coach, Louisiana State University
  • 1995-1998: Offensive Line Coach, Louisiana State University
  • 1994: Offensive Line Coach, Vanderbilt University
  • 1991-1993: Offensive Tackles/Tight Ends Coach, Vanderbilt University
  • 1987-1990: Offensive Line Coach, University of Akron
  • 1986: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • 1985: Offensive Line Coach, Columbia University
  • 1983-1984: Offensive Line Coach, University of Pittsburgh
  • 1982: Outside Linebackers Coach/Strength Coach, College of William and Mary
  • Pro Experience: None
  • Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Northwestern University
  • Born July 8, 1959

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:

