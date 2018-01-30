REPORT – GIANTS HIRE HAL HUNTER AS OFFENSIVE LINE COACH…

The Sporting News is reporting that the New York Giants will hire Hal Hunter as the team’s new offensive line coach. The 58-year old Hunter was out of football in 2017. He last served as offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and Cleveland Browns in 2016.

2018-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2016: Offensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns

2015: Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2013-2014: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2012: Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers

2007-2011: Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers

2006: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers

2002-2005: Offensive Line Coach, University of North Carolina

2000-2001: Offensive Coordinator, Indiana University

1999: Assistant Head Coach/Interim Head Coach, Louisiana State University

1995-1998: Offensive Line Coach, Louisiana State University

1994: Offensive Line Coach, Vanderbilt University

1991-1993: Offensive Tackles/Tight Ends Coach, Vanderbilt University

1987-1990: Offensive Line Coach, University of Akron

1986: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

1985: Offensive Line Coach, Columbia University

1983-1984: Offensive Line Coach, University of Pittsburgh

1982: Outside Linebackers Coach/Strength Coach, College of William and Mary

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Northwestern University

Born July 8, 1959

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:

ARTICLE…