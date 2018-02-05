REPORT – GIANTS HIRE TWO MORE ASSISTANT COACHES…

The Sporting News is reporting that the New York Giants are hiring Ben Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coach and Deshea Townsend as assistant defensive backs coach. Wilkerson will work under new offensive line coach Hal Hunter while Townsend will work under new defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo.

Ben Wilkerson:

2018-Present: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2015-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Chicago Bears

2014: Assistant Football and Track Coach, North Shore Senior High School (Texas)

2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, Grambling State University

2011: Offensive Administrative Intern, Louisiana State University

2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bengals (2005-2006), Atlanta Falcons (2007-2008), Florida Tuckers (2009)

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Louisiana State University (2001-2004)

Born November 22, 1982

Deshea Townsend:

2018-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2016-2017: Defensive Backs Coach, Tennessee Titans

2013-2015: Cornerbacks Coach, Mississippi State University

2011-2012: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals

Pro Experience: Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2009), Indianapolis Colts (2010)

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, University of Alabama (1994-1997)

Born September 8, 1975

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:

ARTICLES…