Feb 052018
Follow @BigBlueInteract
REPORT – GIANTS HIRE TWO MORE ASSISTANT COACHES…
REPORT – GIANTS HIRE TWO MORE ASSISTANT COACHES…
The Sporting News is reporting that the New York Giants are hiring Ben Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coach and Deshea Townsend as assistant defensive backs coach. Wilkerson will work under new offensive line coach Hal Hunter while Townsend will work under new defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo.
Ben Wilkerson:
- 2018-Present: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
- 2015-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Chicago Bears
- 2014: Assistant Football and Track Coach, North Shore Senior High School (Texas)
- 2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, Grambling State University
- 2011: Offensive Administrative Intern, Louisiana State University
- 2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University
- Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bengals (2005-2006), Atlanta Falcons (2007-2008), Florida Tuckers (2009)
- Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Louisiana State University (2001-2004)
- Born November 22, 1982
Deshea Townsend:
- 2018-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
- 2016-2017: Defensive Backs Coach, Tennessee Titans
- 2013-2015: Cornerbacks Coach, Mississippi State University
- 2011-2012: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals
- Pro Experience: Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2009), Indianapolis Colts (2010)
- Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, University of Alabama (1994-1997)
- Born September 8, 1975
Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:
- Offensive Coordinator: TBD
- Quarterbacks Coach: TBD
- Running Backs Coach: Craig Johnson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Tyke Tolbert
- Tight Ends Coach: Lunda Wells
- Offensive Line Coach: Hal Hunter
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Ben Wilkerson
- Defensive Coordinator: James Bettcher
- Defensive Line Coach: Gary Emanuel
- Linebackers Coach: Bill McGovern
- Defensive Backs Coach: Lou Anarumo
- Assistant Defensive Backs Coach: Deshea Townsend
- Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
- Assistant Special Teams Coach: Anthony Blevins
ARTICLES…
- Eagles assistant Duce Staley: Giants ‘got a special one in Pat Shurmur’ by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Eli Manning confident in NYG turnaround with Gettleman and Shurmur by Michael Eisen of Giants.com
- Giants new regime in tough spot with quarterback Davis Webb by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com
- Giants’ Odell Beckham on contract: ‘It’s that time just to get it over with’ by Dan Duggan for NJ.com
- Devon Kennard more enticed to return to Giants after coaching changes by Tom Rock of Newsday
WATCH IT AGAIN! Nobody puts @OBJ_3 in a corner! pic.twitter.com/wJrYs4wJs8
— New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2018
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.