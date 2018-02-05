 

Report – Giants Hire Two More Assistant Coaches

Feb 052018
 
Steve Tisch, Pat Shurmur, and John Mara; New York Giants (January 26, 2018)

Steve Tisch, Pat Shurmur, and John Mara – © USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News is reporting that the New York Giants are hiring Ben Wilkerson as assistant offensive line coach and Deshea Townsend as assistant defensive backs coach. Wilkerson will work under new offensive line coach Hal Hunter while Townsend will work under new defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo.

Ben Wilkerson:

  • 2018-Present: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
  • 2015-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Chicago Bears
  • 2014: Assistant Football and Track Coach, North Shore Senior High School (Texas)
  • 2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, Grambling State University
  • 2011: Offensive Administrative Intern, Louisiana State University
  • 2010: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University
  • Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bengals (2005-2006), Atlanta Falcons (2007-2008), Florida Tuckers (2009)
  • Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, Louisiana State University (2001-2004)
  • Born November 22, 1982

Deshea Townsend:

  • 2018-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants
  • 2016-2017: Defensive Backs Coach, Tennessee Titans
  • 2013-2015: Cornerbacks Coach, Mississippi State University
  • 2011-2012: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals
  • Pro Experience: Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2009), Indianapolis Colts (2010)
  • Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, University of Alabama (1994-1997)
  • Born September 8, 1975

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:

