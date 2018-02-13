REPORTS – GIANTS HIRE MIKE SHULA AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND QUARTERBACKS COACH…
The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have hired Mike Shula as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Newsday and The NFL Network are also reporting that Shula will also serve as quarterbacks coach. The 52-year old Shula last served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to 2017. He was fired by the Panthers in January. Shula is the son of legendary Colts and Dolphins head coach Don Shula.
- 2018-Present: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, New York Giants
- 2013-2017: Offensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers
- 2011-2012: Quarterbacks Coach, Carolina Panthers
- 2007-2010: Quarterbacks Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2003-2006: Head Coach, University of Alabama
- 2000-2002: Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins
- 1996-1999: Offensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 1993-1995: Tight Ends Coach, Chicago Bears
- 1991-1992: Coaches Assistant, Miami Dolphins
- 1990: Quarterbacks Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 1988-1989: Offensive Assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pro Experience: Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987)
- Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Alabama (1983-1986)
- Born June 3, 1965
The New York Post is also reporting that Ryan Roeder will remain on the Giants staff as an offensive assistant.
- 2013-Present: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2010-2012: Princeton University, Tight Ends Coach
- 2009: Wide Receivers Coach, University of Rhode Island
- 2006-2008: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Temple University
- 2005: Running Backs Coach, University at Albany
- 2004: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, College of the Holy Cross
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University at Albany (1999-2002)
- Born: February 14, 1980
Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled:
- Offensive Coordinator: Mike Shula
- Quarterbacks Coach: Mike Shula
- Running Backs Coach: Craig Johnson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Tyke Tolbert
- Tight Ends Coach: Lunda Wells
- Offensive Line Coach: Hal Hunter
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Ben Wilkerson
- Offensive Assistant: Ryan Roeder
- Defensive Coordinator: James Bettcher
- Defensive Line Coach: Gary Emanuel
- Linebackers Coach: Bill McGovern
- Defensive Backs Coach: Lou Anarumo
- Assistant Defensive Backs Coach: Deshea Townsend
- Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
- Assistant Special Teams Coach: Anthony Blevins
