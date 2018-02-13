 

Reports – Giants Hire Mike Shula as Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

 Posted by
Feb 132018
 
Share Button
Mike Shula, Carolina Panthers (November 13, 2017)

Mike Shula – © USA TODAY

REPORTS – GIANTS HIRE MIKE SHULA AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND QUARTERBACKS COACH…
The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have hired Mike Shula as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Newsday and The NFL Network are also reporting that Shula will also serve as quarterbacks coach. The 52-year old Shula last served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to 2017. He was fired by the Panthers in January. Shula is the son of legendary Colts and Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

  • 2018-Present: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, New York Giants
  • 2013-2017: Offensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers
  • 2011-2012: Quarterbacks Coach, Carolina Panthers
  • 2007-2010: Quarterbacks Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 2003-2006: Head Coach, University of Alabama
  • 2000-2002: Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins
  • 1996-1999: Offensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 1993-1995: Tight Ends Coach, Chicago Bears
  • 1991-1992: Coaches Assistant, Miami Dolphins
  • 1990: Quarterbacks Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 1988-1989: Offensive Assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Pro Experience: Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987)
  • Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Alabama (1983-1986)
  • Born June 3, 1965

The New York Post is also reporting that Ryan Roeder will remain on the Giants staff as an offensive assistant.

  • 2013-Present: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
  • 2010-2012: Princeton University, Tight Ends Coach
  • 2009: Wide Receivers Coach, University of Rhode Island
  • 2006-2008: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Temple University
  • 2005: Running Backs Coach, University at Albany
  • 2004: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, College of the Holy Cross
  • Pro Experience: None
  • Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University at Albany (1999-2002)
  • Born: February 14, 1980

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled:

The bios for these coaches are available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

ARTICLES…

Print Friendly

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.