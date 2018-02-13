REPORTS – GIANTS HIRE MIKE SHULA AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND QUARTERBACKS COACH…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have hired Mike Shula as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Newsday and The NFL Network are also reporting that Shula will also serve as quarterbacks coach. The 52-year old Shula last served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to 2017. He was fired by the Panthers in January. Shula is the son of legendary Colts and Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

2018-Present: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, New York Giants

2013-2017: Offensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

2011-2012: Quarterbacks Coach, Carolina Panthers

2007-2010: Quarterbacks Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2003-2006: Head Coach, University of Alabama

2000-2002: Quarterbacks Coach, Miami Dolphins

1996-1999: Offensive Coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1993-1995: Tight Ends Coach, Chicago Bears

1991-1992: Coaches Assistant, Miami Dolphins

1990: Quarterbacks Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1988-1989: Offensive Assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pro Experience: Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987)

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Alabama (1983-1986)

Born June 3, 1965

The New York Post is also reporting that Ryan Roeder will remain on the Giants staff as an offensive assistant.

2013-Present: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2010-2012: Princeton University, Tight Ends Coach

2009: Wide Receivers Coach, University of Rhode Island

2006-2008: Offensive Graduate Assistant, Temple University

2005: Running Backs Coach, University at Albany

2004: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, College of the Holy Cross

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University at Albany (1999-2002)

Born: February 14, 1980

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled:

The bios for these coaches are available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

