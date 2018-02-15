NEW YORK GIANTS COACHING STAFF OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED…

New York Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur officially announced his coaching staff today via press release. Most of the names had already been previously unofficially reported by the press. They include:

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach: Mike Shula

Running Backs Coach: Craig Johnson

Wide Receivers Coach: Tyke Tolbert

Tight Ends Coach: Lunda Wells

Offensive Line Coach: Hal Hunter

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Ben Wilkerson

Offensive Assistant: Ryan Roeder

Defensive Coordinator: James Bettcher

Defensive Line Coach: Gary Emanuel

Linebackers Coach: Bill McGovern

Assistant Linebackers Coach: Rob Leonard

Defensive Backs Coach: Lou Anarumo

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach: Deshea Townsend

Defensive Assistant: Bobby Blick

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Assistant Special Teams Coach: Anthony Blevins

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Aaron Wellman

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Markus Paul

Performance Manager: Joe Danos

Director of Performance Nutrition: Pratik Patel

The bios for these coaches are available in the Coaching Staff section of the website.

“We’re thrilled to announce our coaches,” Shurmur said. “They’re all excellent people, career coaches, guys who have had success in the profession developing players. We’re excited to have them here at the New York Giants. Some of the coaches I have a history with, some were on previous staffs here, and other coaches are guys I’ve known through the profession. I took a good look at some of the coaches that were here, and we certainly wanted to make sure that some of the really fine coaches that were in the building a year ago had an opportunity to stay.

“I’ve been through this and when you’re a new coach, the process of putting together your initial staff is time-consuming. There are many, many excellent coaches out there, but you want to try to bring in the right guys that fit.”

In the team’s press release, the Giants stated that Shurmur will call the plays while Shula will play a primary role in devising game plans as well as working with the quarterbacks.

“I’ve known Mike a very long time,” Shurmur said. “He’s done an outstanding job developing and working with quarterbacks. He was the offensive coordinator of a team that was recently playing in the Super Bowl. They’ve done an excellent job on offense in Carolina. We share a vision in terms of what we want to do offensively. We’re excited that he’ll be with us. He’ll be the offensive coordinator and also work with the quarterbacks. He’ll assume all the roles that any offensive coordinator would have, and he’d obviously be in position to call it, if need be.”

Other comments from Shurmur:

On Hal Hunter: “(With) Hunter, there’s a little bit of a scheme fit. He’s done a good job coaching the offensive line wherever he’s been.”

On James Bettcher: “James coaches a defense that’s hard to score against. He had great success in Arizona, and we’re certainly glad to have him here.”

On Thomas McGaughey: “I knew Thomas in the profession, and after having a chance to visit with him, I knew it would be a perfect fit here. He’s an outstanding coach. He coached top 10 units in special teams.”

ARTICLES…