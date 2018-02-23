NEW YORK GIANTS AWARDED 4TH ROUND COMPENSATORY PICK…

The NFL has awarded the New York Giants a 4th-round compensatory pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The pick will be the 35th selection in the 4th round, or 135th overall. The pick is primarily due to the team losing defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins in free agency to the Indianapolis Colts last offseason. Hankins signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Colts.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that have lost more qualifying free agents than they gained the previous year in free agency. The placement of the picks is determined by a proprietary formula based on the player’s salary, playing time, and post-season honors with his new team, with salary being the primary factor.

REPORT – GIANTS LOSE STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH TO COWBOYS…

ESPN is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys have hired New York Giants Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul as their new strength and conditioning coach. Paul had been with the Giants since 2007. Aaron Wellman, whom the Giants hired in 2016, remains the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT LINEBACKER DEONTAE SKINNER…

The New York Giants waived linebacker Deontae Skinner on February 22. Skinner was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Patriots (2014-2015), Eagles (2015-2016), Raiders (2017), and Giants (2016-2017). Skinner was placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury in late November 2017.

