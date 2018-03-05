New York Giants Interested in Andrew Norwell and Patrick Robinson

REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN ANDREW NORWELL…

ESPN is reporting that according to unidentified sources, the New York Giants are expected to make a strong play for soon-to-be unrestricted free agent offensive guard Andrew Norwell (Carolina Panthers) if he hits the open market on March 12th. The 26-year old Norwell was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Panthers after the 2014 NFL Draft. Norwell has started 54 of the 55 regular-season games he has played in the last four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl last season.

“(Giants General Manager David) Gettleman loves Norwell,” one source told ESPN.

Norwell is considered the top guard in free agency and the Giants will have competition for his services. He is expected to land a contract around $13 million per season.

REPORT – GIANTS INTERESTED IN PATRICK ROBINSON…

NJ.com is reporting that according to an unidentified source, the New York Giants are interested in soon-to-be unrestricted free agent cornerback Patrick Robinson (Philadelphia Eagles) if he hits the open market on March 12th. The 30-year old Robinson was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The 5’11”, 191-pound defensive back has spent time with the Saints (2010-2014), San Diego Chargers (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2016), and Eagles (2017). Robinson played well as the the Eagles’ nickel corner, playing in every regular-season game with eight starts and finishing with 47 tackles, one sack, 18 pass defenses, and four interceptions. The Giants had expressed interest in Robinson during free agency in March 2016.

