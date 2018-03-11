NEW YORK GIANTS CUT DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE…

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who had one year left on his current contract. According to media reports, the Giants had asked DRC to “take a signficant pay cut” from the $6.48 million in base salary he was due to make in 2018 (his overall 2018 cap number is $8.5 million). By cutting him the Giants “saved” about $6.5 million in cap space with $2 million in dead money.

In his fourth season with the Giants in 2017, Rodgers-Cromartie had a solid, but nondescript, season despite being suspended for one game by the Giants for multiple violations of team rules. DRC played in 15 games with five starts, finishing the season with 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense. For just the second time in his 10 year career, he did not pick off a pass, and his pass defenses plummeted.

Rodgers-Cromartie was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and signed with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 and the Giants in 2014. The past two years, the Giants have played DRC more inside at slot corner. Rodgers-Cromartie made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and in 2015, the latter as an alternate. He was also named second-team All-Pro in 2016. While he has not missed many games, DRC seems to battle a lot of nagging injuries and has seen his playing time significantly reduced in recent years.

