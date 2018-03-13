WESTON RICHBURG AND DEVON KENNARD SIGN WITH OTHER TEAMS…

Two unrestricted free agents drafted by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft have signed with other teams. Center Weston Richburg has signed a 5-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Devon Kennard has signed a 3-year, $18.75 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

Richburg was placed on Injured Reserve in November 2017 with a concussion that he suffered a month earlier. He only played and started in four games in 2017. Richburg was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants. He has started 50 regular-season games. However, after a strong 2015 campaign, his play dipped in 2016 and 2017.

Kennard played in 15 games with 11 starts in 2017. He finished the season with 41 tackles, four sacks, and two pass defenses. Kennard was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Giants. He missed playing time due to injuries in 2014 (four games – toe and hamstring), 2015 (seven games – foot), and 2017 (one game – quad). In all, he has played in 52 regular-season games with 35 starts in four seasons.

ANDREW NORWELL SIGNS WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS…

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed unrestricted free agent offensive guard Andrew Norwell (Carolina Panthers) to a 5-year, $66.5 million contract. The Giants were considered the leading contender to sign Norwell by many in the media. The 26-year old Norwell was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Panthers after the 2014 NFL Draft. Norwell has started 54 of the 55 regular-season games he has played in the last four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl last season.