MARCH 15, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS FREE AGENT NEWS…

Here is the latest news on the free agent front for the New York Giants:

The New York Giants have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent defensive tackle Robert Thomas , who played in 15 games with no starts in 2017 and finished the season with 16 tackles. Thomas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Washington Redskins after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Redskins (2014-2015), Seahawks (2015), Patriots (2015), Dolphins (2015), and Panthers (2016). The Giants claimed Thomas off of waivers from the Panthers in September 2016; he played in eight regular-season games with no starts and finished the year with five tackles and one sack.

ALEC OGLETREE MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL…

The transcript of Thursday’s media conference call with New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree is available in The Corner Forum section of the website.