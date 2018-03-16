NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN CORNERBACK CURTIS RILEY…

The New York Giants have officially signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Curtis Riley (Tennessee Titans). The 25-year old, 6’0”, 190-pound Riley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Titans after the 2015 NFL Draft. Riley spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. He played in four games in 2016 and seven games in 2017 with no starts. Last season, he accrued 12 tackles, two pass defenses, and one interception. Riley has some experience at safety.

NATE SOLDER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL…

The transcript of Friday’s media conference call with New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder is available in The Corner Forum section of the website.

KAREEM MARTIN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL…

The transcript of Friday’s media conference call with New York Giants linebacker/defensive end Kareem Martin is available in The Corner Forum section of the website.