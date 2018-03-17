Arizona Cardinals Sign Justin Pugh; John Sullivan Re-Signs With Rams

ARIZONA CARDINALS SIGN JUSTIN PUGH…

The Arizona Cardinals have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Justin Pugh to a reported 5-year, $45 million contract. Pugh was placed on Injured Reserve in December 2017 with a back injury that caused him to miss half the season. Pugh was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Giants. He was voted to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team after starting all 16 games as rookie at right tackle. Pugh has had injury issues every year since, including missing two games in 2014 with a quadriceps injury, two games in 2015 with an ocular concussion, and five games in 2016 with a knee injury. Pugh was shifted to left guard in 2015, but played five games at right tackle again in 2017.

JOHN SULLIVAN RE-SIGNS WITH RAMS…

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed unrestricted free agent center John Sullivan. The Giants were reportedly interested in Sullivan. The 32-year old, 6’4”, 310-pound Sullivan was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent time with the Vikings (2008-2015), Redskins (2016), and Rams (2017). Sullivan has started 109 regular-season games, including 15 last year for the Rams.