Giants Sign Josh Mauro; D.J. Fluker Signs With Seahawks

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN JOSH MAURO…

The New York Giants have officially signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Josh Mauro (Arizona Cardinals). The 27-year old, 6’6”, 282-pound, English-born Mauro was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2014 NFL Draft. He did not make the team, but was signed by the Cardinals after he was cut. The Cardinals cut him last week. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Mauro played in 47 regular-season games with 26 starts, 20 of which came in the last two years. In 2017, Mauro started seven games and finished the season with 22 tackles and one sack. Mauro is a hard-working run player who does not get much heat on the quarterback (only two career sacks).

The newest member of the Giants Josh Mauro discusses what he will bring to the Giants D-Line this year pic.twitter.com/gmwltlVxYC — New York Giants (@Giants) March 19, 2018

D.J FLUKER SIGNS WITH SEAHAWKS…

The Seattle Seahawks have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent offensive guard D.J. Fluker, who was placed on Injured Reserve in late November 2017 with a toe injury. The Giants signed Fluker in March 2017 after he was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. He started six games at right guard before being injured. Fluker was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 1st round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Chargers, Fluker started 59 regular-season games, first at right tackle and then right guard. After a solid rookie season in 2013, Fluker struggled with the Chargers and was cut in March 2017.

For a complete listing of free agent comings and goings, see our New York Giants 2018 Free Agency Scorecard.