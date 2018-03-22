Giants Trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers; Re-Structure John Jerry

GIANTS TRADE JASON PIERRE-PAUL TO BUCCANEERS…

The New York Giants have traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (JPP) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants received a 3rd round pick (69th overall) in 2018 NFL Draft. The teams also swapped 4th round picks with the Giants dropping from the 102nd spot to the 108th.

The Giants had signed Pierre-Paul to a new 4-year, $62 million contract last offseason. The trade will “save” the Giants only $2.5 million in cap space in 2018 with a huge $15 million hit in dead money. The good news is that it will clear the books of the final two years of Pierre-Paul’s onerous contract in 2019 ($19.5 million cap hit) and 2020 ($17.5 million cap hit).

After an impressive preseason, Pierre-Paul did not have the type of season expected of him in 2017. He started all 16 games and finished the year with a respectable 68 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five pass defenses, and two forced fumbles, but he did not make many impact plays and at times appeared to simply be going through the motions. Pierre-Paul was drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Giants. His best season came in 2011 when he accrued 86 tackles and 16.5 sacks. Pierre-Paul did not miss a game in his first three seasons with the Giants, but he had injury issues in 2013 (herniated disc and shoulder injuries), 2015 (fireworks accident that permanently maimed his right hand), and 2016 (groin and sports hernia injuries that caused him to miss the last five games).

The Giants now no longer have any players on their roster from the 2008 to 2013 NFL Drafts.

REPORT – JOHN JERRY’S CONTRACT RE-STRUCTURED…

TheAthleticNYC is reporting that the New York Giants have re-structured offensive guard John Jerry’s contract. His new contract now expires after the 2018 season (instead of 2019) and his 2018 base salary was reduced to $1.075 million from $3.05 million ($525,000 now guaranteed). This effectively reduced his cap number from $4.125 million to $3.6 million (and team would gain another $1.05 million if Jerry does not make the team). Jerry also apparently had a $400,000 roster bonus added (paid today) and his per-game roster bonus was increased from $15,525 per game to $31,250 per game.

