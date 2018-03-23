JOSH MAURO SUSPENDED FOUR GAMES…

Newly-signed unrestricted free agent defensive end Josh Mauro has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 NFL season by the NFL for the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Mauro is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

ESPN is reporting that the Giants were aware of the upcoming suspension before signing Mauro after he was cut by the Cardinals to a 1-year, $880,000 deal.

Mauro issued the following statement: “While I take full responsibility for this suspension, I want to clarify that my test showed traces of a banned stimulant from a pre-workout supplement bought over the counter. While I didn’t and would never intentionally put anything in my body that was a banned substance, I wholeheartedly honor and respect the NFL’s drug testing policy and I take full accountability. I want to thank the entire Giants organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete and help bring another championship to such a storied franchise. I look forward to overcoming this adversity I’ve ultimately brought upon myself and will do everything I can to contribute to this team winning football games.”

The 6’6”, 282-pound, English-born Mauro was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2014 NFL Draft. He did not make the team, but was signed by the Cardinals after he was cut. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Mauro played in 47 regular-season games with 26 starts, 20 of which came in the last two years. In 2017, Mauro started seven games and finished the season with 22 tackles and one sack.