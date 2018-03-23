ROSS COCKRELL SIGNS WITH CAROLINA PANTHERS…

The Carolina Panthers have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell to a 2-year, $6.8 million deal. Cockrell was acquired by trade by the Giants from the Pittsburgh Steelers in early September 2017 for a conditional 7th round draft pick.

Cockrell, who was an extremely inconsistent player with the Steelers, ended up having his best season with the Giants in 2017. Cockrell played in all 16 games with nine starts. He finished the season with 50 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and three interceptions. Cockrell was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Bills cut Cockrell in August 2015 and he then signed with the Steelers. In two seasons with the Steelers, Cockrell played in 31 regular-season games with 23 starts.

