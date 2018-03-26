NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN SAFETY MICHAEL THOMAS…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent safety Michael Thomas (Miami Dolphins). The 28-year old, 5’11”, 195-pound Thomas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2012 NFL Draft. After spending most of two seasons on the 49ers’ Practice Squad, Thomas was signed to the 53-man roster of the Dolphins in December 2013. In five seasons in Miami, Thomas has played in 56 games with 25 starts. In 2017, Thomas played in 13 games with two starts and finished the season with 27 tackles and one pass defense. He was placed on Injured Reserve in December 2017 with a knee injury. Thomas is a versatile player who has experience both at both safety spots and nickel corner. Thomas doesn’t make many plays on the football with only six career pass defenses and one interception. But he is a very good special teams player (55 special teams tackles in four years) who was also captain of the special teams in Miami.

