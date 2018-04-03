April 3, 2018 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

Apr 032018
According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $6,237,530 in salary cap space, not counting the estimated $9,794,270 the Giants will need to sign their 2018 draft class. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.
(Note: NFL Player Association records say the Giants have $5,045,156 in salary cap room).
Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:
- 2018 NFL Salary Cap: $177,200,000
- 2017 Rollover Cap: $365,321
- Adjustment: $0
- New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $177,565,321
- All Contracts: $163,492,651
- Top 51 Contracts: $151,297,651
- 2018 Projected Draft Pool Cap: $9,794,270
- Dead Money: $20,030,140
- Total (All): $183,522,791
- Total (Top 51 Contracts): $171,327,791
- Cap Space (All): $-5,957,470
- Cap Space (Top 51 plus Draft Pool): $-3,556,740
- Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $6,237,530
The top five sources of the dead money are:
- Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul ($15,000,000)
- Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ($2,000,000)
- Wide Receiver Dwayne Harris ($1,600,000)
- Punter Brad Wing ($1,000,000)
- Defensive End Owamagbe Odighizuwa ($185,125)
The top-10 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2018 salary cap are:
- Quarterback Eli Manning ($22,200,000)
- Defensive End Olivier Vernon ($17,000,000)
- Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($13,000,000)
- Left Tackle Nate Solder ($10,000,000)
- Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison ($9,600,000)
- Wide Receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. ($8,459,000)
- Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall ($6,156,250)
- Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($4,750,000)
- Right Tackle Ereck Flowers ($4,579,184)
- Cornerback Eli Apple ($4,132,451)
NFL Player Association listing of the teams with the most salary cap room:
- Cleveland Browns: $68,906,632
- Indianapolis Colts: $59,741,614
- San Francisco 49ers: $46,761,316
- Tennessee Titans: $41,761,817
- Houston Texans: $34,129,833
- Chicago Bears: $25,545,509
- New York Jets: $24,550,004
- Arizona Cardinals: $19,217,206
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $18,482,091
- Los Angeles Rams: $18,226,117
