April 3, 2018 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $6,237,530 in salary cap space, not counting the estimated $9,794,270 the Giants will need to sign their 2018 draft class. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

(Note: NFL Player Association records say the Giants have $5,045,156 in salary cap room).

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

2018 NFL Salary Cap: $177,200,000

$177,200,000 2017 Rollover Cap: $365,321

$365,321 Adjustment: $0

$0 New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $177,565,321

$177,565,321 All Contracts: $163,492,651

$163,492,651 Top 51 Contracts: $151,297,651

$151,297,651 2018 Projected Draft Pool Cap: $9,794,270

$9,794,270 Dead Money: $20,030,140

$20,030,140 Total (All): $183,522,791

$183,522,791 Total (Top 51 Contracts): $171,327,791

$171,327,791 Cap Space (All): $-5,957,470

$-5,957,470 Cap Space (Top 51 plus Draft Pool): $-3,556,740

$-3,556,740 Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $6,237,530

The top five sources of the dead money are:

Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul ($15,000,000)

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ($2,000,000)

Wide Receiver Dwayne Harris ($1,600,000)

Punter Brad Wing ($1,000,000)

Defensive End Owamagbe Odighizuwa ($185,125)

The top-10 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2018 salary cap are:

Quarterback Eli Manning ($22,200,000) Defensive End Olivier Vernon ($17,000,000) Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($13,000,000) Left Tackle Nate Solder ($10,000,000) Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison ($9,600,000) Wide Receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. ($8,459,000) Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall ($6,156,250) Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($4,750,000) Right Tackle Ereck Flowers ($4,579,184) Cornerback Eli Apple ($4,132,451)

NFL Player Association listing of the teams with the most salary cap room: