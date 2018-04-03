 

April 3, 2018 New York Giants Salary Cap Snapshot

Apr 032018
 
Eli Manning, New York Giants (December 24, 2017)

Eli Manning – © USA TODAY Sports

According to Spotrac.com, the New York Giants currently have approximately $6,237,530 in salary cap space, not counting the estimated $9,794,270 the Giants will need to sign their 2018 draft class. Only the top 51 player salaries for a team count against the salary cap in the offseason.

(Note: NFL Player Association records say the Giants have $5,045,156 in salary cap room).

Spotrac.com overview of the New York Giants salary cap situation:

  • 2018 NFL Salary Cap: $177,200,000
  • 2017 Rollover Cap: $365,321
  • Adjustment: $0
  • New York Giants Adjusted Salary Cap: $177,565,321
  • All Contracts: $163,492,651
  • Top 51 Contracts: $151,297,651
  • 2018 Projected Draft Pool Cap: $9,794,270
  • Dead Money: $20,030,140
  • Total (All): $183,522,791
  • Total (Top 51 Contracts): $171,327,791
  • Cap Space (All):  $-5,957,470
  • Cap Space (Top 51 plus Draft Pool): $-3,556,740
  • Cap Space (Top 51 Contracts): $6,237,530

The top five sources of the dead money are:

  • Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul ($15,000,000)
  • Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ($2,000,000)
  • Wide Receiver Dwayne Harris ($1,600,000)
  • Punter Brad Wing ($1,000,000)
  • Defensive End Owamagbe Odighizuwa ($185,125)

The top-10 players currently counting the most against the team’s 2018 salary cap are:

  1. Quarterback Eli Manning ($22,200,000)
  2. Defensive End Olivier Vernon ($17,000,000)
  3. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins ($13,000,000)
  4. Left Tackle Nate Solder ($10,000,000)
  5. Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison ($9,600,000)
  6. Wide Receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. ($8,459,000)
  7. Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall ($6,156,250)
  8. Linebacker Alec Ogletree ($4,750,000)
  9. Right Tackle Ereck Flowers ($4,579,184)
  10. Cornerback Eli Apple ($4,132,451)

NFL Player Association listing of the teams with the most salary cap room:

  1. Cleveland Browns: $68,906,632
  2. Indianapolis Colts: $59,741,614
  3. San Francisco 49ers: $46,761,316
  4. Tennessee Titans: $41,761,817
  5. Houston Texans: $34,129,833
  6. Chicago Bears: $25,545,509
  7. New York Jets: $24,550,004
  8. Arizona Cardinals: $19,217,206
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars: $18,482,091
  10. Los Angeles Rams: $18,226,117
