 

New York Giants Preseason Opponents Announced

 Posted by
Apr 112018
 
Share Button
Eli Manning, New York Giants (August 26, 2017)

Eli Manning – © USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK GIANTS PRESEASON OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED…
The 2018 preseason opponents for the New York Giants have been announced. Specific times have not yet been released.

  • August 9-13: Cleveland Browns
  • August 16-20: at Detroit Lions
  • August 23-26: at New York Jets
  • Thursday, August 30: New England Patriots

The team’s 2018 regular-season opponents are listed in the Schedule section of the website.

ARTICLES…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.