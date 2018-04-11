Apr 112018
NEW YORK GIANTS PRESEASON OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED…
The 2018 preseason opponents for the New York Giants have been announced. Specific times have not yet been released.
- August 9-13: Cleveland Browns
- August 16-20: at Detroit Lions
- August 23-26: at New York Jets
- Thursday, August 30: New England Patriots
The team’s 2018 regular-season opponents are listed in the Schedule section of the website.
