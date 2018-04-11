NEW YORK GIANTS PRESEASON OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED…

The 2018 preseason opponents for the New York Giants have been announced. Specific times have not yet been released.

August 9-13: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns August 16-20: at Detroit Lions

at Detroit Lions August 23-26: at New York Jets

at New York Jets Thursday, August 30: New England Patriots

The team’s 2018 regular-season opponents are listed in the Schedule section of the website.

