NEW YORK GIANTS 2018 SCHEDULE RELEASED…

The New York Giants 2018 regular-season schedule has been released:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 9 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16 – at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23 – at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30 – vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7 – at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 22 – at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28 – vs. Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 12 – at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18 – vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25 – at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 2 – vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9 – at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16 – vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.*

Week 16: Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 22 or 23 – at Indianapolis Colts, TBD*

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30 – vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m.*

* Subject to flexible scheduling. The date and time for the Giants Week 16 game against the Colts have not been finalized.

“We knew who our opponents would be, and that we would play seven games against teams that were in the playoffs last year, including two against the Super Bowl champions, so we knew it is going to be a challenging schedule,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I don’t see anything remarkable about the schedule, but it is very challenging.

“As a coach, you try to prepare the players to play in any arena at any time and this will be a schedule that will challenge us that way. After we have the two early two road games, we alternate home and road games, which is unusual.

“The bye is in a good spot. We’ll be able to play the first half of the season, and then have our bye as we get ready for the second-half push… We only have to get on a plane once (to go to Indianapolis) after our trip to San Francisco.”

The Giants will play seven games against 2017 playoff teams: Philadelphia, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Tennessee at home, and the Eagles, Atlanta and Carolina on the road. For the fifth time in six seasons, the Giants will play their initial road game in Dallas.

The preseason schedule has also been finalized. For details, see the Schedule section of the website.

GIANTS CUT JESSAMEN DUNKER…

The New York Giants have cut offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker, who was waived/injured and then placed on Injured Reserve in August 2017 with foot injury. Dunker was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft.