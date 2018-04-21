PUNTER RILEY DIXON TRADED TO NEW YORK GIANTS…

The New York Giants have acquired punter Riley Dixon from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a conditional 7th-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Dixon became expendable after the Broncos signed Marquette King as a free agent earlier this month. Dixon will compete with Austin Rehkow, who the Giants signed in January. The Giants cut Brad Wing in March.

The 24-year old, 6’4”, 221-pound Dixon was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos. In 16 regular-season games as a rookie, Dixon punted 89 times and averaged 45.7 yards per punt (41.3 yard net). He was named to the all-rookie team. In 2017, Dixon punted 73 times and averaged 45.6 yards per punt (40.2 yard net) with two blocked punts. Dixon is a big, strong-legged punter.

