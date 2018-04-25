APRIL 25, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants 3-day “voluntary” mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Like on Tuesday, the only players under contract who appeared to be missing were offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, and safety Landon Collins (who had surgery on Monday), and offensive lineman Laurence Gibson. The mini-camp will conclude on Thursday.



“I thought, for the most part, the guys competed (yesterday),” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur before Wednesday’s practice. “There were some good plays, there’s some bad plays. I thought their attention to detail was pretty good. We did some good things throwing and catching. I thought the defense defended and stripped a couple of balls, which was good. When you watch a practice, I think sometimes you’ve got to be careful assigning blame to the good, the bad and the ugly because as you go through practice, there are mistakes that get made and there are reasons for it and that’s why you practice. So that you can go back in and clean them up and attempt to get better the next day. So, a good first day. As you just watched, we had our walk-through. The attention to detail has been good and we’ll try to add to it a little bit today. We’re going to add some high red zone stuff. The red zone is certainly, in my opinion, the most important part of the field. So, we get it going and all of the preparation early, so we’ll do it today and tomorrow.”

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver Odell Beckham (recovering from ankle surgery), safety Landon Collins (recovering from arm surgery), running back Paul Perkins (arm in a sling), and linebacker/defensive end Avery Moss (unknown).

“(Perkins has) got a sore arm,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Cody Latimer received first-team reps at wide receiver.

received first-team reps at wide receiver. Michael Thomas and Curtis Riley started at safety. Darian Thompson and Andrew Adams were the second-team safeties.

and started at safety. and were the second-team safeties. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard made a nice catch between defenders on a strike from Eli Manning .

made a nice catch between defenders on a strike from . Quarterback Davis Webb rolled out and connected with wide receiver Keeon Johnson on a nice sideline catch.

rolled out and connected with wide receiver on a nice sideline catch. Cornerback Donte Deayon made a diving attempt at an interception on a pass from Davis Webb , but the ball passed through his hands.

made a diving attempt at an interception on a pass from , but the ball passed through his hands. Running backs Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman dropped passes.

and dropped passes. Davis Webb continues to have accuracy issues on deep passes, but he also threw three red zone TD passes, two to tight end Jerell Adams and a third to wide receiver Travis Rudolph .

continues to have accuracy issues on deep passes, but he also threw three red zone TD passes, two to tight end and a third to wide receiver . Linebacker Alec Ogletree intercepted a tipped pass from Eli Manning .

intercepted a tipped pass from . Cornerback Eli Apple broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Cody Latimer in the corner of the end zone. Apple had a good practice.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

DEE HARDISON PASSES AWAY…

Dee Hardison, who played defensive end for the New York Giants from 1982 to 1985, passed away on Saturday of heart failure at the age of 61.

ARTICLES…